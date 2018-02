COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Michigan State Police say about 38 vehicles were involved in a pileup crash on I-94 in West Michigan.

All eastbound lanes of I-94 are closed at Sprinkle Road.

The pileup involves several semi trucks and dozens of vehicles.

Troopers told WOOD-TV that all injuries caused by the pileup are minor.

