MSP: Suspected impaired driver dies after speeding, crashing on I-75 in Oakland County

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - One person was killed early Saturday when a vehicle crashed on I-75 in Oakland County.

Auburn Hills police received calls regarding a possible impaired driver on northbound I-75 near University Drive. Police responded and observed a 2008 Jeep driving over the road and speeding.

Police pursued the vehicle before terminating the chase just north of Sashabaw Road. The Jeep continued to speed down the freeway, police said. The vehicle crashed just around a curve in the road, near Clarkston Road, just after 3:30 a.m.

Police said the driver was not wearing a seat belt, and was partially ejected from the vehicle when it left the road and struck a guardrail.

