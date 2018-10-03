MSP: SUV driver killed in crash when pickup truck ignored stop sign in Macomb County

Michigan State Police troopers said the driver of an SUV was killed when a pickup truck driver ignored a stop sign. (WDIV)

ARMADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Michigan State Police troopers said the driver of an SUV was killed Wednesday when a pickup truck driver ignored a stop sign and crashed into the SUV.

Police said a 2016 Jeep Patriot was heading east on Bordman Road as a 1997 Ford F-150 pickup truck moved south on Miller Road.

The pickup truck didn't stop at the stop sign and struck the SUV, which didn't have a stop sign, police said.

The 61-year-old Berlin Township man driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 24-year-old Lake Orion man driving the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is stable, police said.

Officials said alcohol or narcotics might have been factors in the crash.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

