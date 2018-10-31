MSP trooper hurt helping driver escape vehicle after rollover crash on I-96 near Davison

DETROIT - A Michigan State Police trooper was injured Wednesday while helping a driver after a rollover crash on I-96, officials said.

A trooper from the Metro South Post was called to the crash scene around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday. The driver had rolled over on westbound I-96 near Davison.

The trooper climbed on top of the vehicle, which was on its side, to break out the window and help the driver, according to authorities.

When the driver was out, the trooper tried to climb down to the ground but slipped and fell. While falling, he struck his hand on the vehicle, police said.

The trooper was taken to Henry Ford Hospital, where an X-ray revealed a closed fracture in his left hand.

He is expected to miss about a week of work, according to police.

