MSP troopers arrest driver found with marijuana, shatter, oil cartridges, marijuana wax

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - A driver was arrested Tuesday after Michigan State Police found a variety of drugs during a search.

Troopers stopped a car for speeding on I-275 in Wayne County and smelled marijuana during the stop, officials said.

While searching the car, troopers said they found three pounds of marijuana, 4.7 ounces of shatter, 54 hash oil cartridges and 23 grams of marijuana wax.

The driver was taken into custody and the drugs were confiscated, police said.

