MSU acting president suffers 'health incident' during commencement ceremonies in East Lansing

Acting president of Michigan State University, Satish Udpa was taken to hospital after falling on stage Friday.

The acting president of Michigan State University Satish Udpa suffered what officials are calling a "health incident" during commencement ceremonies in East Lansing.

Udpa was taken to a hospital after falling on stage Friday. The nature of Udpa's health problem wasn't immediately revealed. Udpa, university administrator and former engineering dean, was named acting president in January after the forced resignation of interim President John Engler.

