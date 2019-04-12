MSU Board of Trustees approves ordinance change to allow E-scooters

EAST LANSING, Mich. - E-scooters and other electric mobility devices are now permitted on Michigan State University’s campus following an ordinance change approved by the Board of Trustees.



Under the amendment to Ordinance 33.00 (Bicyclist – Traffic), electric mobility devices can be operated in bicycle lanes and on roadways. The MSU Police Department will begin identifying designated parking areas for these devices.



“How students, faculty and staff get around campus is continuously evolving,” said Kelly Roudebush, chief of MSUPD. “Our goal is to provide a safe environment for any type of mobility device including buses, cars, pedestrians, bicyclists and e-scooters.”



During the meeting, the board approved an adjustment in room-and-board rates for students who live in the residence halls increasing the rate by 1.95 % for the 2019-20 academic year. This is the lowest rate increase since 1998. Also beginning in fall 2019, first-year students in the East Neighborhood will benefit from the new Spartan Compass experience pilot program. Students will have access to increased resources and greater sense of community in Akers and Hubbard halls.



In addition, for the 2019-20 academic year MSU is adding a 10th dining hall. The Riverwalk Market in Owen Hall will be the first all-you-can-eat dining hall at MSU to be certified free from the top eight allergens as well as sesame and gluten.



Other board activity included:

• Authorization to proceed with $3.5 million in renovations to the University Research Containment Facility to create a biological safety level-3 laboratory.

• Supporting efforts to designate the state of Michigan as an age-friendly state.

• Approval of $6 million in renovations at Cowles House to increase accessibility.



The next board meeting will be June 19.



