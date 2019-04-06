MSU faculty members seek ban on sexual relationships between teachers and students

Several Michigan State University faculty members want to ban sexual relationships between teachers and students.

The Lansing State Journal reports that associate professor Mark Waddell and others are asking the University Council to recommend policy changes to prohibit romantic relationships between faculty or academic staff and undergraduate students.

Waddell says the existing policy lacks clarity to protect students from predatory relationships.

