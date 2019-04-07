MSU fans, students respond to Final Four game in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University fans were excited in East Lansing to watch the Final Four showdown against Texas Tech.

While some were disappointed they couldn't make it to Minneapolis, they were glad to share school spirit together.

"This is great," said Jenn Scott. "It's like sitting in a huge living room full of Spartan fans."

Munn Ice Arena hosted a viewing party for the game. The venue was a sea of green and white-clad fans, hopeful for another win.

"We just got to play tougher," said Mekhi Stribling.

