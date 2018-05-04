MSU holds commencement ceremony despite recent scandals

EAST LANSING, Mich - In the wake of two scandals at Michigan State University, there has been no shortage of outrage from students and faculty toward the board of trustees and John Engler, who the board chose as interim president.

On Friday, many of these people found themselves on the same stage for graduation.

Some graduates are unhappy with the choice to make Engler the interim president and chose not to attend graduation. For many, despite everything that's unfolded this year, it doesn't take away from how hard they worked over the past few years to get to this day.

"(I'm) very happy to close this chapter and move on to the next one," MSU graduate Kendall Hughes said.

Inside the Breslin Center, graduates were not going to let the scandals take away from their day.

"I still have pride in MSU. Unfortunately, the name has been tainted but it is a legacy that will continue," MSU graduate Alina Chinn said.

Dr. Bonnie McGill tweeted an open letter to the interim president and the trustees, stating that she wasn't about to shake their hands, because of the Nassar scandal. The overwhelming feeling from students at graduation was that it had been a long four years.

Michigan State University's 2018 spring commencement on May 4, 2018. (WDIV)

