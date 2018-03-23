MSU interim president announces new office to address campus concerns about sexual assault programs

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University interim president John Engler announced that a new office will be created following a preliminary Title IX report released Thursday.

The report showed that MSU hasn't done as much as it could have to make students aware of resources available to them when it comes to sexual misconduct.

The Office of Civil Rights and Title IX Education and Compliance will oversee the Office of Institutional Equity, which is responsible for investigating civil rights and Title IX complaints, as well as the Outreach and Education Office, which is responsible for prevention, education and outreach efforts.

“We are greatly expanding our capabilities to investigate reported civil rights and Title IX incidents and deliver effective prevention, education and outreach programs to foster broader culture change at MSU,” Engler said. “We heard the feedback loud and clear and are taking immediate steps to be more efficient and effective.”

MSU’s Title IX director, Jessica Norris, will be promoted to associate vice president for the new office, and 12 new positions will be created. The positions will be posted soon to recruit for the jobs and a national search for an office director will be conducted.

“This new office will go a long way in providing additional clarity within our community about responsibility for civil rights and Title IX-related activities. Not only will the office’s structure better align our university with national recommendations, it also helps simplify the internal coordination needed to take holistic, strategic approaches to these important issues,” Norris said. “I am pleased to take on this challenge.”

The university said "the new positions will include additional investigators and a case manager to address bottlenecks in the investigation process. New service coordinator positions will directly address community concerns about accessing support services during the investigations."

