MSU students revel in win over Duke

EAST LANSING, Mich. - They call it the spirit of the Spartan.

That spirit was displayed on Sunday in what some called the biggest game in the history of the Michigan State Spartans basketball program.

“It was David vs. Goliath in my opinion,” said MSU student Max Mulattieri.

Hundreds of students packed the Cedar Village apartment complex in East Lansing to watch MSU take on Duke.

“None of us have ever experienced anything like this before,” said MSU student Dom Borrillo. “It was truly magical.”

MSU went into the game as an underdog to the top-ranked Blue Devils.

“Duke, that’s all the media is talking about,” Mulattieri said. “Zion Williamson (and) they got three of the top prospects. But ultimately we have heard and Tom Izzo. He’s used to the underdog role.”

MSU sent its fan base jumping for joy with a 68-67 win over Duke, just the second win in 13 tries for Izzo against Duke in his career.

Kenny Goins hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 34.3 seconds remaining.

“To hit that shot, man I was just so happy for them,” said MSU student Rusty Stakhurn.

MSU student Harold Hersback called MSU “a team of destiny.”

Students said they ready for the Final Four and a chance to win a national championship.

“This is the year where I finally am coming to the conclusion that I never want to graduate from this place,” said MSU senior Connor Stempien.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.