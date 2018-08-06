Mt. Clemens mother speaks about daughter's death as details remain mystery 2 years later

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. - A Metro Detroit mother is opening up about who she thinks is responsible for her daughter's death.

When Julie Williamson was heading out for a night on the town two years ago, her mother told her, "I love you." Cheryl Simmons didn't know those would be the last words she'd ever say to her daughter.

Williamson went to a bachelorette party two years ago and left with her boyfriend. All the details that unfolded afterward remain a mystery, police said.

Simmons said she still gets emotional when she looks through old photo albums filled with pictures of her daughter.

"This is Julie when she was pregnant with Ari," Simmons said while showing photos of the family. "This was our first Christmas without her. We decided to put our pajama thing on like she wanted to do."

Simmons said her daughter was the glue that held their tight-knit family together, often hosting parties and get-togethers. She planned the bachelorette party for her soon-to-be sister-in-law.

"My future daughter-in-law's family were all going to meet, and then we were going to go in a limo and go downtown," Simmons said.

The women at the party said they saw Williamson leave with her boyfriend, 41-year-old Michael Rosenmund, a little after 11 p.m. According to Simmons, the two had been dating for three months.

Williamson had moved out on her own three weeks earlier. Simmons said she told her daughter she didn't approve of her relationship.

"I feel like if somebody is in a situation where there is constant control or there's constant verbal abuse, it's going to get worse," Simmons said. "It's going to lead to something worse."

Simmons received a phone call after 8 a.m. the next day.

"I fell to the floor and started screaming," Simmons said. "I knew right away."

She raced to the hospital.

"I felt it in my gut, in my soul, in my heart, anywhere a mother feels where they can see their child and know something is wrong," Simmons said. "I felt it immediately."

Williamson's family believes she was dragged as Rosenmund drove away after an argument at about 4:30 a.m. She was found naked and unconscious in front of their Mt. Clemens home. Williamson had a punctured lung, fractures and injuries that her family said show she was dragged.

"They said they found her naked on their front lawn," Simmons said. "Just in front of her front door. So where she got hit and where her body was lying was kind of a distance."

Simmons said Rosenmund is the one who called 911. Police said he called them three times early that morning.

"Seven days later, we took her off of life support," Simmons said. "They were saying at one given time, (she had) 13 strokes all over her brain."

While he was never arrested at the house, Rosenmund was later charged. At the time, he told police he didn't remember how it happened because it happened so fast.

"All I could feel in my heart was that he left her," Simmons said. "He just left her there. He left her lying there."

The details of Williamson's death have never been proven, which continues to haunt the family.

"I remember lying on her, crying," Simmons said. "I kept saying, 'Please, baby. Tell me what's wrong. Tell me what happened. I need to know.'"

A judge originally dismissed the charges against Rosenmund. Now, the family is waiting for the case to go before a judge again, as they want justice for Williamson.

"I want people to know that Julie was a beautiful person, inside and out," Simmons said. "A beautiful mom, a loving soul, cared for everybody around her. She loved her kids and she would want us to fight for her."

Rosenmund's next trial date was originally set for this month, but members of her family said it's now being pushed back to January.

