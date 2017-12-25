Multiple collisions occur during Wayne County car chase

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich - A driver collided with multiple police cars during a car chase on Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, the chase began after a home invasion in Lincoln Park.

After pursuing the suspect through Lincoln Park and Southgate, Michigan State Police managed to stop the vehicle in Taylor near the intersection of Telegraph and Van Born roads.

Police said the spike strips caused the driver to lose control of the car, colliding with Taylor, Southgate and Lincoln Park police cruisers. A Southgate police officer suffered a concussion from the crash and was taken to the hospital, authorities said.

Suspect has been arrested.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.