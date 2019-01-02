Multiple people arrested after patrol car rammed by stolen car, Howell home broken into

Multiple people were taken into custody on New Year's Day for stealing a vehicle and breaking into a home, police said. (WDIV)

HOWELL, Mich. - Multiple people were taken into custody on New Year's Day on suspicion that they rammed a stolen car into a patrol vehicle and broke into a Howell home, according to authorities.

Livingston County sheriff's deputies were called around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday to the area of Burkhart Road and Grand River Avenue due to a suspicious vehicle, police said.

Officials found the vehicle, but it traveled off the road, rammed a Livingston County Sheriff's Office patrol car and left the scene, officials said.

The vehicle was driven recklessly into Howell, where the occupants fled on foot and broke into an occupied home, police said.

Multiple witnesses called 911, and police took the vehicle occupants into custody, according to officials.

Police did not reveal how many people were arrested.

Investigators said the vehicle had been reported stolen to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office.

The occupants were in possession of controlled substances, police said.

Livingston County officials are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.