Multiple pileups, including 24-vehicle pileup reported on West Michigan freeways

Multiple vehicles involved in a pileup on M-6 at Kalamazoo Avenue near Cutlerville Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (Courtesy Lauralee Nelson/WOOD)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Treacherous driving conditions have resulted in multiple freeway pileups in West Michigan.

WOOD reports at least two pileups on I-196 near Zeeland and M-6 near Cutlerville.

Eastbound M-6 is closed at Kalamazoo Avenue and westbound is closed at Broadmoor Avenue due to the pileup. Authorities on scene said at least 24 vehicles were involved, including a Michigan State Police cruiser. There are no reports of injuries according to WOOD.

Ottawa County dispatchers said around 9:30 a.m. at least 15 vehicles were involved in a pileup on I-196 in Zeeland Township. It's unclear if there are any injuries.

Eastbound I-196 at Byron Road near Zeeland and westbound I-196 at 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville are closed, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

The road commission is advising drivers to take it slow even on paved roads because they may be icy.

