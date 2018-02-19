Multiple vehicles hit by projectiles on I-75 in Detroit

DETROIT - Michigan State Police are investigating after multiple vehicles were hit by projectiles Sunday afternoon on I-75.

Police said four incidents were reported within 30 minutes from Rochester Road to the north and the Davison to the south. Several drivers said their vehicles were struck by something while on the highway.

MSP said the cars suffered damage on the southbound lanes of I-75 between Rochester Road in Troy and the Davison Freeway in Detroit.

Drivers reported being hit between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday along the 10-mile stretch of I-75. Four incidents were reported within 30 minutes, and police said they're connected.

Drivers told police they heard something hit their rear windows. A pickup truck was one of the four vehicles damaged.

As for what those projectiles might be, State Police have ruled out road debris and bullets, and say this is no accident.

Police said the damage could have been caused by pellets, possibly from a BB gun or a slingshot.

This incident comes after someone fired a gun at four vehicles on I-94 in December. Police do not believe that investigation is connected to the projectiles hitting vehicles Sunday, nor do police believe it's like incidents in which falling concrete or chunks of pavement damaged vehicles.

No one was injured in Sunday's incidents. MSP received three calls, and Troy police received one.

Investigators are urging anyone who thinks they may have been hit to call police.

Evidence technicians are now examining the vehicles that were damaged, trying to determine what hit them.

