Multiple water main breaks in Madison Heights cause water discoloration

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - City officials said Madison Heights residents may notice a discoloration to their drinking water Wednesday after multiple water mains broke.

The water main breaks are in the area east of John R. between 11 Mile and 13 Mile roads. City officials said the breaks are due to the cold weather.

"The increased volume of water moving through the iron water mains stirs up rust and sediment, which causes discoloration. The water is still safe to drink, however, people typically prefer not to due to the aesthetic concerns, or “yuck” factor," a statement from the city reads.

Residents experiencing brown water are advised to wait an hour or so, and then flush their water system by using the bathtub or laundry tub faucet until it once again runs clear.

Crews are making repairs and will notify residents in the areas directly affected, the city said.



