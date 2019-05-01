Mummified human torso found in basement of home on Detroit's west side

A human torso was found at a home on Detroit's west side on May 1, 2019, police said. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A mummified human torso was found Wednesday in the basement of a home on Detroit's west side, police said.

The small human torso was discovered early Wednesday afternoon while the homeowner was doing updates to the home, officials said. It was found in the basement near a bar area, according to police.

Detroit police Cmdr. Brian Mounsey said the homeowner bought the property two years ago as an investment property, and nobody has lived there since.

"While they were in the basement, they found what appears to be a human torso," Mounsey said.

He said the body is missing a head, arms and legs.

It's difficult to tell how long the torso has been in the house because it is decomposed, but Mounsey said it's likely been in the basement since the current homeowner bought the property.

"At this time, it's been significantly decomposed," Mounsey said. "It's been there for quite some time."

Detroit homicide officials are investigating the discovery.

