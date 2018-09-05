Murder charge dismissed in Detroit police officer's hit-and-run death

DETROIT - A judge has dismissed a second-degree murder charge against a motorist in the hit-and-run killing of a Detroit police officer, ordering the suspect instead to stand trial for reckless driving causing death.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office said Tuesday that 19-year-old c also faces a charge for failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

Cole is accused of hitting Fadi Shukur Aug. 4 as the officer helped to disperse a crowd after a party. Shukur died days later of his injuries.

Judge Kenneth King ruled Friday in the 36th District Court that the only aggravating factor present in the case was speed, and concluded there was insufficient evidence to bond Cole over on a second-degree murder charge.

The prosecutor's office says it will try to reinstate the murder charge.

Cole, of Belleville, is expected to be arraigned Friday in circuit court.

