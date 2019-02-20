Murder investigation ongoing after woman killed, boyfriend hurt in River Rouge shooting

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. - A murder investigation is ongoing after a woman was killed and her boyfriend was injured in a River Rouge shooting.

Police said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday at a house on Polk Street.

A 26-year-old woman was killed and her 29-year-old boyfriend was injured, officials said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital to undergo surgery, according to officials. His girlfriend was found dead inside the house.

A source within the River Rouge Police Department told Local 4 a 5-year-old child was also in the house at the time of the shooting.

Michigan State Police troopers brought in resources to help with the investigation.

River Rouge police Chief Leonel Lopez said the investigation is far from over.

"We hope anyone who has information, please contact us," Lopez said. "We'll be following up with several leads in the next several hours and we'll be doing what we can to get the person to justice."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.