Mysterious substance oozes onto Melvindale road again as storms hit Metro Detroit

MELVINDALE, Mich. - The mysterious substance found oozing onto a road in Melvindale last week returned Monday as more storms hit Metro Detroit.

The substance appears to be oozing onto Schaefer Highway between Oakland Boulevard and I-75 near the Marathon refinery every time there are storms in the area.

"We've got two independent labs that are going to be testing this product that you see here to my right," Assistant Fire Chief Steven Densmore said. "We have a representative from MDEQ (the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality) here as well, overseeing the operation, as well as Western Wayne Hazmat Team."

The mess appeared to be worse Monday than it was during the severe storms last week.

Densmore said officials still haven't identified the substance.

Schaefer Highway is currently closed.

