Mystery Michigan Betty Jean Alexander wins primary in political upset

DETROIT - Before Tuesday's primary election, little was known about state senate candidate Betty Jean Alexander.

Despite spending no money campaigning, the Detroit mother shocked many by defeating incumbent state senator David Knezek. She won with 54 percent of the votes.

Alexander is starting to make a name for herself after beating a veteran state lawmaker. In a political upset, the 53-year-old single mother not only didn't spend any money, she didn't even advertise.

"I have a lot people who say I'm not qualified," Alexander told WFDF 910AM. "I live in Michigan. I live in the district. I'm representing the people. It's about the people."

When it comes to policy issues, she often turned to her mentor and brother-in-law Lamar Lemmons III.

Lemmons is a former state law maker himself and worked with the Detroit Board of Education. When it came to funding for Detroit schools, Lemmons and Knezek didn't see eye-to-eye.



