Mystery surrounds pregnant woman's murder on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - La'Diamond Meyers was a mother of four who was expecting her fifth child when she was found beaten to death in July 2017 outside a vacant home on Detroit's west side.

A memorial in Meyers' honor was held Thursday. Her family is still waiting for answers.

"Those kids were in that room with her body for two days two day all alone," said Sheila Calvin, Meyers' sister.

The killer fled the house to wash blood of their body. Two days later, a neighbor found one of Meyers' children on the sidewalk.

"They said 'We're hungry. Mommy's been asleep too long,'" Calvin said. "She wasn't asleep. She was dead."

Meyers was allegedly in an abusive relationship with her boyfriend. Willie Willborn was accused in her murder, but was let go when the judge believed there wasn't enough evidence in the case.

Meyers' 5-year-old son drew a picture of his mother being murdered and named who he saw do it.

"He drew a picture," Calvin said. "'That is daddy killing mommy.' They told me my sister was dead."

The only movement in the case a year later is the family said Willborn is fighting for custody of two of the children left with Meyers' body.

"He says he's going to fight to the end," Calvin said.

