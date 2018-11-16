Nails scattered around Ferndale Police Department for second time in 2 weeks

FERNDALE, Mich. - For the second time in two weeks, someone scattered hundreds of screws and nails in the parking lot of the Ferndale Police Department and courthouse.

ORIGINAL STORY: VIDEO: Man drops hundreds of nails, screws in Ferndale Police Department parking lot

It's a crime that could endanger everyone, as emergency personnel might not be able to reach residents quickly.

The screws and nails damaged the tires of a Ferndale police cruiser, the car of a court employee and the car of a woman visiting Ferndale City Hall on Nov. 2. and it happened again Monday.

Cameras were able to capture the person who is dropped the nails.

Ferndale police are checking to see if anyone is complaining on social media about the police or courts but have yet to have found any real clues.

Authorities are concerned it will happen again and officers will be unable to get to an emergency due to flat tires.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Ferndale Police Department at 248-541-3650 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Ferndale police are looking for a man who reportedly left hundreds of nails and screws in the police department and courthouse parking lots. (WDIV)

