Nassar sentenced 40-125 years in prison for sexually abusing girls at Michigan gymnastics club

CHARLOTTE, Mich. - Larry Nassar has been sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for sexually abusing young gymnasts in Michigan.

The former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics physician listened to dozens of victims for two days last week and was nearly attacked by a man whose three daughters said they were molested by Nassar.

Nassar pleaded guilty to penetrating girls with ungloved hands when they sought treatment for injuries at Twistars, a gymnastics club that was run by a 2012 U.S. Olympic coach. He claimed he was performing legitimate medical treatments on the young athletes. However, in his guilty plea he admitted he did it for his own sexual pleasure and not for any medical reason.

He spoke before his final sentence Monday morning in Eaton County:

"The words expressed by everyone that has spoken including the parents have impacted me to my innermost core," he said. "With that being said, I understand and acknowledge that it pales in comparison to the pain, trauma and emotions that you all are feeling. It's impossible to convey the depth and breadth of how sorry I am to each and every one involved. The visions of your testimonies will forever be present in my thoughts."

Watch his statement here:

Judge Janice Cunningham then sentenced him to prison. She said she could not see Nassar ever being reformed.

"I am not convinced that you understand what you did was wrong," she said. "Clearly you are in denial. You don't get it, and I do not believe that there is a likelihood that you could be reformed."

Cunningham said society definitely needs to be protected from Nassar.

"When a crime involves an adult harming a defenseless child, it is only natural to think in terms of an eye-for-an-eye and to want revenge. This is a doctor. You are a doctor. You took an oath to do no harm, and you have harmed over 256 women, and that is beyond comprehension," said Cunningham.

Watch her statement here:

Already sentenced twice

Nassar, 54, already was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in another county and is starting his time behind bars with a 60-year federal term for child pornography crimes. The sentencing he received Monday runs concurrent to the 40 to 175 years in prison he received in Ingham County and on top of the 60-year federal sentence.

When he was sentenced on Jan. 24 he offered this statement in court:

"Your words these past several days have had a significant emotional effect on myself and have shaken me to my core," he said. "I also recognize that what I am feeling pales in comparison to the pain, trauma and emotional destruction that all of you are feeling. No words can describe the depth and breadth of how sorry I am for what has occurred. An acceptable apology to all of you is impossible to write and convey. I will carry your words with me for the rest my days."

Fallout continues at MSU

The scandal has rocked Michigan State, which has been accused of repeatedly missing opportunities to stop Nassar, who had a campus office and was a revered figure in sports medicine.

Lou Anna Simon resigned as Michigan State's president on Jan. 24 and athletic director Mark Hollis followed two days later.

Former Michigan Gov. John Engler was appointed interim president of Michigan State on Jan. 31. University faculty are moving ahead with a motion to hold a no-confidence vote on the school's board of trustees in response to the board's decision to hire Engler as interim president.

Members of the university's Academic Congress overwhelmingly approved a measure Saturday to hold the vote at the Faculty Senate's next meeting.

If that vote passes, faculty would call on the trustees to step down immediately.

The longtime leader of USA Gymnastics, Steve Penny, quit last March, and all board members recently stepped down at the demand of the U.S. Olympic Committee.

The Associated Press reports that a law firm has been hired to investigate how the USOC responded to its knowledge of allegations against Nassar.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.