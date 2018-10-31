Nassar survivor works with Meridian Township police to combat abuse

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A survivor of abuse by Larry Nassar, a prolific sexual predator, reported his abusive actions to the Meridian Township Police Department in 2004.

That report came 17 years before Nassar's abuse was brought to an end. Meridian Township police admitted their mistake, and they want to make sure it doesn't happen again.

The survivor who reported Nassar in 2004 is now working with police, helping to develop training classes, educational materials, and school-wide initiatives to help identify and combat sexual abuse.

During Nassar's sentencing hearing, Brianne Randall-Gay went public with the abuse she suffered.

"I was a 17-year-old that reported you to police in 2004," she said.

In 2004, she told police about the abuse. Nassar convinced officials that what he had done was actually medical treatment. They believed Nassar and closed the case.

All these years later, officials with the department apologized to Randall-Gay.

Like other survivors, she is working through her pain. She lives out of state but has visited Michigan a few times.

"Honestly, driving up today, my heart was pounding. It triggers for me what happened in the past," she said.

She helps during community forums aimed at education. But she admits that there is still frustration, knowing she wasn't listened to, feeling as if she didn't have a voice.

