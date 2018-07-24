Nassar victims to speak before Engler's Senate hearing

WASHINGTON - Winners of the ESPY Arthur Ashe Courage Award will hold a press conference Tuesday before attending a hearing of the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, Insurance, and Data Security.

The hearing entitled “Strengthening and Empowering US Amateur Athletes: Moving Forward with Solutions" starts at 2:30 p.m. It will focus on changes made by the United States Olympic Committee (USOC), USA Gymnastics (USAG), and Michigan State University (MSU) to protect Olympic and amateur athletes from abuse, such as the abuse committed by imprisoned sports physician Larry Nassar. Nassar worked for MSU and USAG. The hearing also will examine recent reforms to provide safe environments for athletes and how these reforms are being implemented.

Michigan State interim President John Engler will testify along with USOC Interim President Susanne Lyon and USAG President Kerry Perry.

But before the hearing, at 12:30 p.m. at the Russell Senate Building, there is a press conference with 85 winners of the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, including: Jamie Dantzscher, 2000 Olympic Bronze Medalist, first person to file a lawsuit in the Nassar case; Jordyn Wieber, 2012 Olympic Gold Medalist currently an assistant coach on the NCAA National Champion UCLA gymnastics team; Kaylee Lorincz, a gymnast allegedly assaulted by Nassar at MSU’s clinic at the age of 12, now a freshman at Adrian College.

