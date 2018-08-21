Nathaniel Abraham due back in court after allegedly punching deputies

DETROIT - Nathaniel Abraham, convicted in a Pontiac murder case when he was 11, is due back in court Tuesday after allegedly punching Oakland County Sheriff's deputies.

Abraham originally did not appear in court last week for an indecent exposure charge prompting detectives to search for him. When detectives found Abraham he allegedly attempted to escape on foot. Detectives caught up with him on St. Clair Street in Pontiac where he resisted arrest and hit three deputies with a closed fist, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

He was taken into custody after deputies used a Taser on him.

Abraham is being held at the Oakland County Jail on the outstanding warrant. He is charged with assaulting and resisting a police officer causing injury, a four-year felony, and two counts of assaulting and resisting a police officer, two-year felonies.

Three deputies were injured, but did not require medical attention.

A judge will decide Tuesday if Abraham's resisting arrest case will go to trial.

Abraham also faces an indecent exposure charge.

Abraham was convicted of murder in a 1997 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Ronnie Green in Pontiac. He spent eight years in prison, and was caught selling drugs not long after being released. He was just 11 years old at the time of Green's murder, making him Michigan's youngest murder convict.

He was convicted for assaulting prison guards in 2010. He was released from prison in June of 2017, and discharged from parole on June 28 of this year.

