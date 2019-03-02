Nathaniel Abraham facing more charges after Saturday arraignment

PONTIAC, Mich. - Nathaniel Abraham is facing more charges after being arraigned Saturday at the 50th District Court in Pontiac.

Abraham was convicted of murder at age 11, making him the youngest murderer in Michigan's history.

He is accused of selling drugs to undercover officials, who returned around 9 p.m. Thursday with a drug team to arrest him, officials said.

Abraham was arraigned Friday afternoon in Farmington Hills on some of the drug charges.

READ MORE HERE:

Nathaniel Abraham accused of selling meth to undercover agents while on GPS tether in Pontiac

Nathaniel Abraham arrested again, charged with selling drugs in Pontiac

On Saturday he was charged with 5 counts of delivering methamphetamine. Each count serves as a 20 year felony. Because of his criminal history each count will serve as a 40 year felony, Abraham's attorney James Galen Jr. told Local 4.

Abraham was also charged with maintaining a drug house. His bond was set at $100,000 and he will be required to wear a tether if bond is paid.

His probable cause hearing is scheduled for March 12 at 1:30 p.m., and his preliminary exam is scheduled for March 19 at 9 a.m., his attorney said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.