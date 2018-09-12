National Coney Island partners with No Kid Hungry to help end childhood hunger

DETROIT - National Coney Island is partnering with more than 15,000 restaurants across the nation to help end childhood hunger.

NCI customers who donate $5 or more to Dine Out for No Kid Hungry at any NCI location in Southeast Michigan will receive a $5 Coney Comp Card to use toward their next visit. The campaign began Monday and will run in-store through Oct. 21.

“National Coney Island is proud to again partner with Dine Out for No Kid Hungry, an extraordinary campaign working to provide children with the resources necessary to live healthy lives,” said Tom Giftos, president, National Coney Island. “Last year our customers overwhelmed us with their extreme generosity. We look forward to uniting with our NCI community and others in our industry to make a measurable difference in the lives of so many.”



In 2017, NCI’s Dine Out for No Kid Hungry campaign raised nearly $70,000 to help provide over 500,000 meals to children in need.

To learn more about the program, visit nokidhungry.org.



