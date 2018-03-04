National Council of Jewish Women of Michigan holds Spring Showcase fashion event Sunday afternoon

BERKLEY, Mich. - The National Council of Jewish Women of Michigan is hosting its Spring Showcase, a spring fashion sales event, today, Sunday, March 4, from noon to 4 p.m at council re | sale shop at 3297 12 Mile Road in Berkley.

The event is free to attend, but you can pay $25 to shop early from 10 a.m. to noon.

Items you can expect to see at the Spring Showcase include donated designer clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry and home accents for the spring and summer seasons.

All proceeds benefit the social advocacy and volunteer projects run by the NCJW. Social justice work from the council includes prevention of human trafficking, advocating for equal pay for women and reduction of gun violence. Volunteer programs include bereavement support groups, collection and distribution of professional outfits for low-income teens in Oakland County, a playground accessible to children, literacy initiatives in Detroit schools and Kosher Meals on Wheels.

