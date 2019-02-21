National report for missing persons has Michigan 'among the middle'

Michigan is 'in the middle' after a national report was released detailing which states has the most and fewest missing persons.

A team at VivintSource.com gathered data from the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System to see which states have the most and least amount of missing persons per capita.

The report showed that Michigan was in the middle, with 556 total missing people and 5.6 missing people per 100,000 residents. However, Detroit was in the top 5 for cities with the most missing people with 150.

During the study, VivintSource uncovered some interesting data about missing persons:

Of the 15,207 people currently missing in the U.S., approximately 60% are male and 40% are female

The average age of people when they go missing is 34

As of January 2019, there are 106 children currently missing who were younger than a year old when they went missing.

California has the most missing persons in total, with 2,133 people missing. Rhode Island has the least, with 20 people missing.

There are 12,459 unidentified persons as of January 2019.

According to NamUs, over 600,000 people go missing each year in the United States.

Click here to read the full report.

