National Taco Day Deals!

It's National Taco Day and chains across the country are celebrating with deals and freebies.

For $5 at Taco Bell you can get a "National Taco Day Gift Set" at participating locations. It features four tacos including the classic crunchy taco and fiery, cool ranch and nacho cheese Doritos Locos Tacos.

At Moe's Southwest Grill customers who join the "Moe's Rockin' Rewards Loyalty Program" in their app can get a free taco when they buy two, today through Thursday.

Customers at Del Taco can buy one beef taco and get one free. Just head to the Del Taco website to sign up for their e-club and get the coupon.

If you're feeling really hungry, On The Border is offering unlimited ground beef or chicken tinga tacos for under $9.

For dessert, Cold Stone Creamery will have a special waffle taco all day to celebrate.

