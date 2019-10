The State of California has passed a new law that guarantees lunch for all students, regardless of unpaid fees.

The bill states students should not be denied a meal of their choice because of remaining fees on their accounts and it ensures students aren't shamed or treated differently than others.

The new policy also looks at new, effective ways of contacting parents when there is a bill.

