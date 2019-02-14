'The Peppa Effect': Children are adopting British accents after watching Peppa Pig

Parents across the country are saying that their children have started speaking with British accents because of the cartoon character Peppa Pig.

This children's TV show, which follows Peppa's life in a fictional U.K. town as she spends time with her family and friends, has achieved global success in recent years.

In an column reported by the Evening Standard, U.S. children appear to be adopting her southern British accent and vocabulary after watching the show.

Dozens of parents have taken to Twitter over what has been dubbed as "The Peppa Effect."

Dad Sylvester Kabajani said: "My four year old baby girl loves watching Peppa Pig and I have noticed her accent and grammar is extraordinary. Last night I tucked her to sleep & she looks at me & says 'daddy, can you snuggle me?' I was like what did you say to me baby girl? I don't remember the last time I used that word."

Film critic Clayton David wrote this of his son:

Today is this little man's birthday! It's officially ends the "we have babies at home" era



"I'd like to thank Peppa Pig for the slight yet adorable British accent my toddler is acquiring," added mom Jen Rofé

Anyone else's kids developing a slight British accent after watching Peppa pig?



Mother and writer Janet Manley dubbed it the "Peppa Effect" in a recent article for Romper, saying her daughter had started "calling me 'Mummy' and finishing her sentences with Peppa's trademark snort."

"Two years later, she still oinks in conversation. Call it the Peppa Effect," she said.

