12-year-old girl uses CPR to save baby brother who fell in septic tank, Washington firefighters say

EDGEWOOD, Wash. - A 12-year-old girl in Washington state performed CPR to revive her 2-year-old brother after he fell into the family's septic tank and became unresponsive Wednesday morning, rescue officials said.

The boy fell into the 10-foot-deep tank after stepping on a loose access port cover, the grandfather told KIRO-7.

“His mother went right into the tank after him,” the grandfather said. “She went into the hole.”

The mother was able to pull the unresponsive boy out of the septic tank, but she became stuck in the process. The mother passed the boy to his sister, who called 911, East Pierce Fire Chief Bud Backer told the News Tribune.

Dispatchers instructed the girl on how to give CPR to her brother. She was able to clear the boy's airway and begin chest compressions, which got the boy to breathe. The boy was conscious by time medics arrived, Backer said.

“The fact that his 12-year-old sister was so dialed in, they were saying, ‘Chief, you need to keep track of her. 10 years from now, you need to give her a job,’” Backer told the News Tribune.

The boy was taken to Mary Bridge Children's Hospital where he was treated for possible lung infection, KIRO-7 reports.

