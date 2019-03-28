2 California officers shot after confronting man with sword entering Church of Scientology

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Two officers were wounded and a suspect was killed during a shootout after police responded Wednesday to reports of a man with a sword entering the Church of Scientology in Inglewood, California, authorities said.

The suspect was shot in the head and died at a hospital, Inglewood police Lt. Oscar Mejia told reporters at the scene. He was not immediately identified.

Gunfire erupted around 3:30 p.m. inside the front entrance of the church after police approached the man, who was wearing a hooded sweat shirt and wielding the sword, officials said. It was not immediately clear whether the man with the sword also had a gun.

One officer was struck in a hand, and the other was hit in an arm, officials said. They were hospitalized in good condition with non-life-threatening injuries, police Chief Mark Fronterotta said. Both officers are in their late 20s, the chief said.

Officials didn't say who fired first or whether a gun was recovered from the suspect.

The identity of the suspect was not immediately released. It is unknown why he entered the church, police said.

The Church of Scientology said in a statement: “We thank the Inglewood Police Department for their rapid response in protecting our parishioners and staff members. These officers are doing a heroic job protecting the community and keeping houses of worship safe."

Inglewood is a city of about 100,000 residents about 10 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

