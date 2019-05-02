2 Indiana judges shot after argument in White Castle parking lot, police say

Judges Brad Jacobs and Drew Adams were shot outside a White Castle in Indianapolis early Wednesday morning, police said. (Indiana Supreme Court)

INDIANAPOLIS - Two Indiana circuit court judges were shot in a White Castle parking lot early Wednesday morning after getting into an argument with strangers, according to police.

Clark County Judges Brad Jacobs and Drew Adams were in Indianapolis to attend a judicial conference, reports the Courier Journal. Investigators do not believe they were targeted.

Police said the judges were shot about 3:30 a.m. after visiting several bars with other unidentified people in Downtown Indianapolis. The group reportedly tried to get into the Red Garter Gentlemen's Club next to the White Castle, but found that it was closed.

The judges were standing outside the fast-food restaurant when a car pulled into the parking lot and several people got out, according to investigators. An argument reportedly started between the two groups, which led to a fight that ended with the Jacobs and Adams being shot. The shooter then fled in the vehicle, police said.

On Wednesday, Jacobs was in critical condition and Adams in stable condition at Indianapolis hospitals, according to a spokeswoman for the Indiana Supreme Court.

Police confirmed that the judges do not know who attacked them. No further details have been released about the suspect or suspects.

Both Jacobs and Adams were elected in 2014.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.