2 killed at unofficial MLK Day after-party in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Police in Florida say two people have been killed and another wounded in a shooting at an unofficial after-party for St. Petersburg's Martin Luther King Jr. Day Dream Big Parade.

St. Petersburg police said in a news release that the shooting happened Monday at a gas station where more than 100 people gathered for the post-parade celebration. Police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez says gunfire was reported to police at about 9:40 p.m.

Fernandez says 39-year-old Tywan Jeremiah Armstrong and 42-year-old Roger Lee Ford Jr. were pronounced dead at a hospital and 42-year-old Carlos Demetrius Young is being treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

The search for the shooter continues. Police say investigators don't believe the shooter was targeting King Day celebrations.

