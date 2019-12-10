White Castle recalls frozen sandwiches for possible listeria contamination

DETROIT – White Castle has recalled a limited number of frozen burgers for the possible presence of Listeria.

The recalled burgers include frozen six pack cheeseburgers, hamburgers and jalapeno cheeseburgers. They have also recalled 16-pack hamburgers and cheeseburgers for the same reason.

Listeria monocytogenesis can cause serious infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The recall impacts products with best by dates ranging from Aug. 4, 2020 to Aug. 17, 2020.

“Our No. 1 focus is the safety of our customers and our team members, and as a family owned business, we want to hold ourselves to the absolute highest standards of accountability in all aspects of our business – and especially food safety,” said White Castle Vice President Jamie Richardson.