What we Googled the most in 2019

What did we search the internet for the most in 2019?

Google released their master list of the most searched items of 2019, in various categories. Let’s take a look back at what we Googled the most this year.

Top searched news stories:

Hurricane Dorian : Dorian was the most intense tropical cyclone on record to hit the Bahamas, and is regarded as the worst natural disaster in the country’s history. It was also one of the most powerful hurricanes ever recorded in the Atlantic in terms of winds, peaking at 185 mph. Notre Dame Cathedral fire: A fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris devastated large parts of the church in April. The April 15 blaze sent tons of toxic lead from the cathedral’s burnt roof into the air, later coming to the ground as dust. The iconic towering spire fell as flames surrounded the building. Women’s World Cup: For the second straight time and fourth overall, most of any nation, the United States women’s soccer team captured the World Cup title with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands in France in July. Area 51 raid: This was one of the weirder stories of the year. People planned on going to an event made on Facebook titled: “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us.” The U.S. Government was not into it.

Top searched people:

Antonio Brown: The NFL star forced a trade from Pittsburgh to Oakland, only to be released, signed by the Patriots and then released again following abuse allegations. The former Central Michigan University also re-enrolled at the school Jussie Smollett: This story was the talk of the country for a week or two in March. Smollett was accused of falsely reporting to authorities that he was attacked around 2 a.m. on Jan. 29 in downtown Chicago. All charges were dropped. James Charles: Charles is a YouTube make-up artist and became the first male ambassador for CoverGirl. Kevin Hart: The comedian always seems to be in the news. In January, he quit the Oscars after controversial comments resurfaced. And just a few months ago, Hart was involved in a car crash, suffering back injuries. R. Kelly: Following the documentary “Surviving R. Kelly,” the singer was charged in several cases of sexual abuse.

Top searched TV shows:

Game of Thrones (HBO) Stranger Things (Netflix) When They See Us (Netflix) Chernobyl (HBO) The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

Top searched trips:

Maldives Japan Bora Bora Las Vegas Mexico

Top searched what is...?

What is Area 51? What is a VSCO girl? What is momo? ( This was a weird time What is a boomer? What is quid pro quo?

Top searched where is...?

Where is Sri Lanka Where is the Super Bowl this year? Where is Area 51? Where is 21 Savage from? Where is the hurricane now?

Overall top 3 searches of 2019:

Disney Plus: The long-awaited streaming platform launched in November -- catering to the super Disney fans. The streaming wars will continue into 2020 and beyond. Cameron Boyce: Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce died in July from “sudden unexpected death in epilepsy." Nipsey Hussle: The Grammy-nominated artist was shot and killed in April outside his store in Southern California.

You can browse the full list of most searched here.

