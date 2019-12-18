30ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

30ºF

National

Dog who chased cat up tree rescued by California fire department

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: National, California, Lathrop Manteca Fire District, Trending, News
Lathrop Manteca Fire District rescued a dog stuck in a tree.

LATHROP, Calif. – A dedicated dog chased a cat up a tree -- and got stuck.

A fire department in California shared pictures of the dog, and the unlucky cat, on social media over the weekend.

The Lathrop Manteca Fire District said everything turned out alright for the dog.

“We are all pretty sure he’ll think twice about chasing cats up the next tree,” the department said on Facebook.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: