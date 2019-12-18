Dog who chased cat up tree rescued by California fire department
LATHROP, Calif. – A dedicated dog chased a cat up a tree -- and got stuck.
A fire department in California shared pictures of the dog, and the unlucky cat, on social media over the weekend.
The Lathrop Manteca Fire District said everything turned out alright for the dog.
“We are all pretty sure he’ll think twice about chasing cats up the next tree,” the department said on Facebook.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.