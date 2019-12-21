Doctor at Ohio children’s hospital crafts creative casts for young patients
Lights, bows adorn casts
CLEVELAND – A doctor at an Ohio hospital puts a creative twist on young patients’ casts.
Kids at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland get special casts crafted by Dr. Chris Hardesty.
From bows and ribbons to Christmas lights, the doctor makes the recovery a bit brighter for the children she treats.
Check out some of her recent creations below:
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.