Saudi Arabia’s crown prince denies involvement in hacking Bezos’ phone

DETROIT – Accusations are emerging as to who is responsible for hacking the richest man in the world and why.

Amazon owner Jeff Bezos was hacked and sensitive text messages and photos of him and his mistress surfaced.

READ: UN experts: Jeff Bezos phone hack shows link to Saudi prince

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince is fending off accusations that he was behind the hacking of Jeff Bezos last year, according to reports. Saudi Arabia denies the accusations.

Details of Bezos’ private life were leaked last year, hours after he announced the end of his marriage. A British newspaper reports the leak appears to be linked to a WhatsApp message sent to Bezos from an account belonging to prince Mohammed Bin Salman. The report alleges the message deployed digital spyware on Bezos’ phone.

In what the United Nations office of Human Rights said the attack may have been an effort to control or end the paper’s coverage of Saudi Arabia and the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. That U.N. office is calling for an investigation into the accusations.