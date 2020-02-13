30ºF

Gerber launches national search for next spokesbaby: How to enter

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Baby stock image (Pixabay)

Is your baby ready to become the next Gerber Spokesbaby?

Gerber has launched their 2020 search for their next Spokesbaby, and it’s just too adorable to pass up. Here’s some of the rules and requirements:

  • Contest is open to babies and kids under the age of 4.
    • Submissions should be a single child, unless it’s twins, triplets or more.
  • The winner(s) will be named a Gerber Spokesbaby, and parents will receive a $25,000 check.
  • The submission window ends Feb. 21 at 11:59 p.m.

According to Gerber, more than 3,000 babies have already been entered in Michigan.

You can enter the Gerber contest right here.

