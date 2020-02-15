Wife gives husband kidney for Valentine’s Day

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – One woman in North Carolina did not give her heart for Valentine’s Day, she gave something even better -- her kidney.

Richard Dawson has been battling kidney disease for 20 years, but his condition began deteriorating quickly last fall.

He was placed on the transplant list and it turned out his wife was a perfect match to donate one of her kidneys to him.

The two had transplant surgery last week. Their recovery is going well and they are urging others to consider being kidney donors.