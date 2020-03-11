Watch live: Trump addresses the nation on coronavirus from Oval Office

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is expected to address the nation on the coronavirus outbreak from the Oval Office at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Michigan officials have confirmed two coronavirus cases as of Tuesday night. One case involves a Wayne County resident and the other involves an Oakland County resident.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak in the state following the first confirmation of cases. Whitmer announced the first cases during a press conference late Tuesday night in Lansing. The two cases are in Oakland and Wayne counties.

Whitmer urged “community mitigation strategies” in light of the confirmed cases, urging residents and businesses to avoid large gatherings. “This is to keep the most people we can, safe,” Whitmer said.