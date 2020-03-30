WATCH LIVE: President Trump, White House coronavirus (COVID-19) task force hold daily briefing

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and the White House coronavirus (COVID-19) task force are holding the daily briefing Monday afternoon.

Earlier Monday, President Donald Trump granted Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s request to use the state’s National Guard.

Watch the briefing below (or click here):

Read an update about COVID-19 below:

The top infectious-disease expert in the United States is warning that smaller U.S. cities are about to witness the rapid acceleration in coronavirus cases that New York is seeing.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said on ABC’s “Good Morning America” that New Orleans and Detroit are showing signs that “they’re going to take off,” and other, smaller cities are “percolating.”

Fauci’s warning comes a day after President Donald Trump braced the nation for a death toll that could exceed 100,000 people. Trump extended restrictive social distancing guidelines through April 30, bowing to public health experts who presented him with even more dire projections for the expanding coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, shopkeepers in the city at the center of China’s virus outbreak were reopening Monday, but customers were scarce after authorities in Wuhan lifted more of the anti-virus controls that kept tens of millions of people at home for two months.

And Olympic organizers announced that the summer games will kick off almost exactly a year after they were due to kick off in Tokyo.