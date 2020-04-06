Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for COVID-19
6 other large cats have shown symptoms of COVID-19
A 4-year-old tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Nadia was exposed to the virus by an asymptomatic zoo worker. She is the first tiger to test positive for COVID-19.
There are six other large cats, including three African lions and three tigers, that have showed symptoms.
They are all expected to make a full recovery.
